How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pacers vs Bucks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will look to regroup on Tuesday when they visit the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pacers vs Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks and the Bucks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pacers and the Bucks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news & key performers

Indiana, making its first playoff series opener appearance since 2014, came out firing in Game 1. Pascal Siakam led the charge with 25 points, while Tyrese Haliburton orchestrated the offense with 10 points and 12 assists. The Pacers shot a blistering 51.9% from the floor and recorded assists on 28 of their 42 made field goals.

Siakam paces Indiana with 20.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Other standouts to watch include Bennedict Mathurin (16.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG), Myles Turner (15.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG), and Aaron Nesmith (12.0 PPG).

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 36 points and pulled down 12 boards in Saturday’s Game 1, but the Bucks’ supporting cast fell flat, combining for just 62 points in the lopsided loss. Milwaukee struggled offensively, shooting just 41% from the field and an ice-cold 9-of-37 from deep. The Bucks also gave up 13 points off turnovers and were outpaced in transition by 17 fast-break points, falling behind by as many as 28.

Antetokounmpo remains the driving force for Milwaukee, leading the team with 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Other key contributors include forward Kyle Kuzma (14.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG), center Brook Lopez (13.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG), and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (11.1 PPG).

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Head-to-Head Record