How to watch Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever find themselves shorthanded heading into Tuesday’s home matchup against the Washington Mystics on June 3, with their backcourt depth tested due to multiple injuries, including a potential absence for standout rookie Caitlin Clark.

The Washington Mystics opened the season on a high note with back-to-back victories, but the momentum has since faded. They've dropped four of their last five games, causing them to slide in the league standings. One bright spot during that stretch came against the Indiana Fever, their only win in the recent slump, and they'll aim to replicate that success in the upcoming rematch.

On the other side, the Fever have been hampered by injuries early in the 2025 campaign. Star rookie Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a quad strain, and Indiana has yet to find a way to win in her absence, losing both games without her on the floor.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Fever and the Sun will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis.

Date Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Lynx and the Storm live on ION.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

The Fever, are dealing with more than just a losing streak. Guards Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham both exited their last game, a narrow two-point defeat to Connecticut, with leg injuries, further straining an already thin backcourt.

Indiana will lean heavily on second-year star Aliyah Boston to shoulder the scoring load. The 6’5 post player poured in 17 points to go along with eight assists and five boards against the Sun. A former No. 1 overall pick, Boston is averaging 16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while dominating the paint on both ends.

Kelsey Mitchell, one of the team’s most consistent scorers, continues to provide backcourt stability. The 29-year-old guard has notched double figures in every game so far and is averaging 16.3 points per contest. On the wing, Lexie Hull also offers a scoring threat, chipping in 10.2 points per game as a versatile 6’1 guard.

Washington Mystics Team News

Despite dropping their most recent game to the New York Liberty by 22, Sykes remains the Mystics’ engine, averaging 21.7 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the WNBA. The 5’9 guard, now in her ninth pro season, also contributes 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. A former No. 7 overall draft pick in 2017, Brittney Sykes has made stops in Atlanta and Los Angeles before landing in D.C.

Kiki Iriafen, who tallied 12 points in the loss to New York, has been a force on the boards, leading the team with 10.1 rebounds per game while adding 13.9 points. The rookie forward does most of her damage in the paint and has yet to attempt a shot from beyond the arc this season. Sonia Citron adds perimeter punch, averaging 14.3 points per outing.

Head-to-Head Records

