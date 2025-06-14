How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The red-hot New York Liberty will put their unblemished record on the line Saturday night as they visit the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, looking to stretch their road winning streak to five games and improve to 10-0 on the season.

New York has looked every bit the title contender through the early stretch of the WNBA season, setting the pace in the Eastern Conference. Averaging a blistering 90.4 points per game and shooting an efficient 47.8% from the floor, the Liberty have overwhelmed opponents with their offensive firepower while locking down on the defensive end. They currently lead the league in both scoring and points allowed — a rare and telling combination.

Indiana, on the other hand, has had a more turbulent ride. The Fever sit third in the East with a 4-5 record and are coming off a lopsided 77-58 defeat on the road against the Atlanta Dream. They’ve shown flashes of potential but haven’t yet found consistent footing this season.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

The biggest storyline surrounding Saturday's clash is the possible return of rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. The top overall pick has been sidelined with a quad injury since May 24, and since her absence, the Fever have managed a 2-3 mark. She was held out of the game against Atlanta earlier in the week, but early reports suggest she may suit up against the Liberty, a much-needed boost for a team searching for rhythm.

In Clark’s absence, veteran forward Natasha Howard has tried to shoulder the load, posting a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss to Atlanta. However, the Fever struggled offensively and failed to keep pace from the outset.

New York Liberty Team News

The Liberty, by contrast, are coming off another commanding performance. Sabrina Ionescu dazzled once again with 23 points and seven assists, while reigning MVP Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven boards, and five dimes of her own. New York wasted no time setting the tone in their most recent game, jumping out to a 12-0 lead and never looking back as they continued their historic start.

These two teams have already crossed paths this season, with New York edging out Indiana 90-88 in a thriller earlier in the campaign. Jonquel Jones was a key factor in that matchup with a double-double, though her status for Saturday remains up in the air.

New York leads the WNBA in made threes per game and ranks top three in both overall shooting and accuracy from beyond the arc, a deadly offensive formula that has powered their early dominance.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: