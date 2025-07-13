How to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings, including how to watch and team news.

Two of the WNBA's marquee scorers will share the spotlight this Sunday when Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (10-10) host Arike Ogunbowale and the visiting Dallas Wings (6-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Wings, still navigating the ups and downs of a youth-heavy roster, have struggled to find consistency away from home. With just two wins in 11 road contests, Dallas finds itself anchored at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, still searching for traction as the season hits its midpoint.

Indiana, meanwhile, has star power but hasn’t quite put it all together. Sitting at .500 overall and 6-6 on their home floor, the Fever have shown flashes of brilliance but are still seeking rhythm. Leading the charge is Kelsey Mitchell, who's been lights out all season.

She's pouring in 19.2 points per game—good for sixth in the league—and has played in every game so far. Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has added some serious spark as well, averaging 17 points and nine assists per contest. Together, the duo gives Indiana one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana .

Date Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

The Fever are coming off a statement win over the Atlanta Dream, where Mitchell exploded for 44 points and Aliyah Boston chipped in with another standout performance. Indiana clamped down on defense, holding Atlanta to just 44% shooting from the field in a commanding 99-82 win.

Dallas Wings Team News

As for the Wings, top overall pick Paige Bueckers continues to shine despite the team’s growing pains. The rookie guard is averaging 18 points and five assists per game while connecting on 33% of her three-point attempts. But beyond Bueckers, Dallas is still working to find reliable production. In their latest matchup, a road loss to the Chicago Sky, Bueckers and Li Yueru combined for 35 points, but defensive lapses proved costly. The Sky shot a blistering 51% from the field en route to an 87-76 win over the Wings.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: