How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun hit the road Tuesday night for a matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against a surging Indiana Fever squad, with both teams trending in opposite directions as of late.

Connecticut arrives in Indianapolis on the heels of back-to-back losses, most recently falling 78-66 to the Chicago Sky at home on Sunday. The Sun struggled to find their offensive rhythm in that contest, shooting just 39.1% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. They connected on eight triples and sank eight free throws but were outplayed inside and on the glass. Chicago dominated the paint, outscoring the Sun 34-24, and made nearly all of their trips to the charity stripe count (16-of-17). The Sky also held a 38-32 edge in rebounds, led by rookie Angel Reese, who tallied her first career triple-double with 11 points, 13 boards, and 11 assists—making her the second-youngest player in WNBA history to reach that milestone.

On the flip side, the Fever are riding high after their biggest offensive performance of the season. Indiana stunned the league on Sunday with a 102-88 home victory over the powerhouse New York Liberty in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup clash. The win was sparked by the return of rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who came back from a five-game absence and lit up the scoreboard for 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Clark flirted with a triple-double, adding eight rebounds and nine assists in a near-flawless performance.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Fever vs Sun game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

Indiana caught fire offensively, shooting 48% from the floor and a blistering 48.6% from three-point range (17-for-35). They also pounded the Liberty inside with 36 points in the paint. While New York was aggressive in transition and at the line, scoring 27 fast-break points and converting 22 free throws, their perimeter shooting betrayed them, going just 6-for-29 (20.7%) from long range.

Caitlin Clark, the former Iowa Hawkeye and the No. 1 overall pick, continues to turn heads in her debut season. She leads Indiana with averages of 21.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Joining Clark in the spotlight are guard Kelsey Mitchell, who’s putting up 17.2 points per contest, and forward Aliyah Boston, who’s doing a bit of everything with 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Forward Natasha Howard also brings steady production to the Fever frontcourt with 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Guard Marina Mabrey did her best to keep Connecticut in the game, putting up 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including five makes from deep. The former Notre Dame standout continues to be a bright spot for the Sun this season, leading the team with 17.6 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Connecticut will also rely on veteran center Tina Charles, who’s posting 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing. Forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa is contributing 8.2 points and 6.2 boards per game, while guard Bria Hartley brings additional scoring punch with 7.6 points and 3.2 assists.

Head-to-Head Records

