How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever (11-10) will square off against the Connecticut Sun (3-18) in an all-Eastern Conference clash on Tuesday, with both squads trending in very different directions as the season unfolds.

Indiana, currently holding the sixth spot in the WNBA standings, continues to assert itself as a legitimate postseason contender. The Fever looked dominant in their latest showing, putting together a 102-83 rout of the Dallas Wings at home, a performance that underlined their offensive firepower and growing chemistry.

Meanwhile, things have been far from smooth sailing for the Sun. With just three wins on the year and four losses in their last five, Connecticut remains mired at the bottom of the standings. Scoring has been a major issue, they're averaging a league-worst 72.5 points per contest, and that drought continues to hinder their ability to stay competitive.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Conneticut Sun will take place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts .

Date Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun live on ABC.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

Star rookie Caitlin Clark continues to impress in her debut campaign. On Sunday, she stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 13 assists, and a career-best five steals, making her presence felt on both ends of the floor. Kelsey Mitchell also had a standout night, dropping 20 points on a sharp 8-of-12 shooting clip, as Indiana shot nearly 52% from the field as a unit.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Despite the setbacks, the Sun showed signs of life in a narrow 92-88 road loss to the Sparks over the weekend. Bria Hartley exploded for a season-high 25 points, and rookie Saniya Rivers chipped in a career-best 20. Connecticut shot a surprising 51% from the floor, but 17 turnovers and a minus-4 on the glass proved costly.

Head-to-Head Records

