How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever aim to regroup Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as they prepare to host the struggling Connecticut Sun in their first home game since losing star rookie Caitlin Clark to injury.

Indiana dropped its first contest without Clark, who is expected to miss at least two weeks. The Fever must now adjust without their floor general and leading scorer, whose playmaking has been central to the team’s early-season offensive rhythm.

Connecticut, meanwhile, enters the matchup still searching for its first win of the season. The Sun have struggled on both ends of the court, ranking last in scoring (71.8 PPG) and second-worst in points allowed (88.2 PPG). Offensive efficiency has also been an issue—Connecticut ranks 11th in field goal percentage (39%) and dead last from beyond the arc at just 28%.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Fever and the Sun will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis.

Date Friday, May 30, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

Kelsey Mitchell has stepped into the go-to scoring role, averaging 17.0 points per outing, while Aliyah Boston isn't far behind at 16.8 points and leads the team on the glass with 10.0 rebounds per game. Mitchell is also now Indiana’s top facilitator in Clark’s absence, averaging 2.6 assists.

Even without Clark, Indiana still boasts one of the league’s most potent offenses. The Fever rank second in the WNBA in scoring at 88.0 points per game and are shooting an efficient 45% from the field—fourth-best overall. On the other end, they allow 78.8 points per contest, placing them fifth defensively. However, their long-range shooting has been less consistent, connecting at just 32.4% from deep, ranking 10th in the league.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Veteran forward Tina Charles leads the Sun with 17.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She’s supported by Marina Mabrey, who contributes 14.0 points and a team-high 3.2 assists, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who chips in 10.6 points. Saniya Rivers paces the team in steals with 1.2 per game, while Nelson-Ododa leads in blocks, averaging 0.8.

Head-to-Head Records

