How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever are set to launch their much-anticipated 2025 WNBA campaign on Saturday afternoon with a high-stakes home opener against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse , a nationally televised clash sponsored by State Farm.

Chicago comes into the new season looking to rebound after a tough post-Olympic slide in 2024, where they managed just three wins down the stretch. Despite the late-season slump, the Sky were still in playoff contention until the final days of the regular season, a testament to their potential, even amid inconsistency.

Indiana, meanwhile, is riding a wave of optimism. After snapping a lengthy playoff drought last season, their first postseason berth since 2016 — the Fever are eager to take another leap forward. Head coach Stephanie White returns for a second stint at the helm, and expectations are sky-high with Caitlin Clark entering her sophomore campaign. Clark, who electrified the league as a rookie, earned All-WNBA First Team honors, Rookie of the Year, and led the WNBA in assists with 8.4 per game, all while averaging 19.2 points per contest.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Fever and the Sky will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx live on ABC.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

Indiana’s roster is fast becoming one of the league’s most thrilling. Alongside Caitlin Clark, former No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston continues to shine, averaging 14 points and 8.9 rebounds last season. But if the Fever want to be more than just fun to watch, their defence needs to catch up. Indiana ranked ninth in both points allowed per game (87.7) and defensive rating (109.5) last year.

To address that, the Fever bolstered their roster with a trio of battle-tested veterans: DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Natasha Howard, the latter a former Defensive Player of the Year. With that added experience and toughness, Indiana looks ready to shed its underdog status and emerge as a legitimate title contender.

Chicago Sky Team News

For the Sky, there’s cautious hope that their young core is ready to make noise. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, both All-Rookie selections last year, are expected to anchor the frontcourt and shoulder more responsibility.

However, scoring was a major concern in 2024, Chicago ranked at the bottom in offensive rating (99.1) and averaged just 77.4 points per game. The front office made bold offseason moves, opting not to re-sign top scorer Chennedy Carter, instead bringing in seasoned guards Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins to steady the backcourt and inject playmaking.

Head-to-Head Records

