How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever (1-0) will take the court for their second game of the young WNBA season on Tuesday night as they host the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Dream enter this matchup still searching for their first win of the campaign, sitting at 0-1 in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the slow start, Atlanta’s offense showed promise, putting up 90 points in their opener while shooting 40.5% from the floor—a respectable figure for an early-season road game.

Indiana, on the other hand, looked sharp out of the gate, cruising to a dominant 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky in their season opener. The Fever, currently second in the East, looked energized and balanced, bolstered by an offseason haul that added veteran talent in DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham to an already competitive roster.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Fever and the Dream will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Team News & Key Performers

Indiana Fever Team News

But the spotlight, as expected, belonged to Caitlin Clark. The sophomore guard wasted no time putting her stamp on the season, recording a dazzling triple-double, 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, against the Sky. Clark, who averaged 19.2 points per game during her rookie year, showcased her deep range by draining four three-pointers, a few of them from several feet beyond the arc. Her ability to stretch the floor and create offense continues to be a key weapon for Indiana.

Down low, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston made her presence felt with a strong double-double performance, notching 19 points and 13 rebounds in the opener. Meanwhile, Bonner, one of the league’s most reliable scorers since 2009, contributed seven points as she adjusts to her new role with the Fever. At 37, the seasoned forward still has the tools to impact games as the season unfolds.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Atlanta, meanwhile, made some significant moves in free agency, acquiring All-Star center Brittney Griner and forward Brionna Jones to bolster their interior presence. In their season opener against the Mystics, it was Allisha Gray who led the charge. The veteran guard poured in 25 points to go along with eight boards and seven dimes, lighting it up from long range with six made threes.

Griner made a solid first impression in her Dream debut, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Jones added a double-double of her own, 16 points and 10 boards, after making the move from Connecticut. Both players add size, scoring, and rebounding to a Dream frontcourt that could prove formidable as the season progresses.

Head-to-Head Records

