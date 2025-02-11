How to Watch England at India: Live Stream ODI Cricket, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch England at India 3rd ODI Cricket match, livestream, TV channel and more

India aims to complete a series sweep against England in the third and final ODI match on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Match Details

India and England will lock horns in a highly-anticipated ODI game on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 3:00 am ET at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Date Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Start Time 3:00 am ET Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad , India TV Channels Willow TV Series Status India leads 2-0 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Expected Lineups

England Predicted Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakarvarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Key Storylines

India enters the match with momentum after securing the series with a four-wicket victory in the previous game, highlighted by captain Rohit Sharma's century. Virat Kohli approaches a milestone, needing 89 runs to become just the third batter in history to reach 14,000 ODI runs.

How to Watch

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Willow TV, the only 24/7 cricket channel in the USA. Willow TV subscribers can watch on both their television and digital devices with their subscription. The day-night match begins at 3:00 AM ET, with play structured in two sessions separated by a 30-minute interval.

Live stream the India vs. England 3rd ODI Cricket match on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.