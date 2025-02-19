How to Watch India at Bangladesh: Live Stream 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream India versus Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy clash.

India begins their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in a crucial Group A match Wednesday morning at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Match Details

Date Wednesday, February 20, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium Location Dubai TV Channel Willow TV Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team India Squad

Rohit Sharma leads a strong Indian lineup featuring:

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Tournament Context

This marks India's opening match in Group A, where they're paired with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. All of India's group stage matches will be played in Dubai under a special hybrid model, as India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

What to Expect

India enters the match with strong recent form, having won three of their last five ODI matches. Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, faces an uphill battle after losing three of their recent bilateral series and playing without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently suspended from bowling.

The match will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 spectators. The winner will gain crucial early momentum in their bid to reach the semifinals, as only two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

