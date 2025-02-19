How to Watch India at Bangladesh: Live Stream 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, TV Channel

India begins their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in a crucial Group A match Wednesday morning at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Match Details
Date
Wednesday, February 20, 2025
Time
4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Location
Dubai
TV Channel
Willow TV
Live Stream
Team India Squad
Rohit Sharma leads a strong Indian lineup featuring:
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul
- Rishabh Pant
- Hardik Pandya
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Mohammed Shami
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Arshdeep Singh
Tournament Context
This marks India's opening match in Group A, where they're paired with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. All of India's group stage matches will be played in Dubai under a special hybrid model, as India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament.
What to Expect
India enters the match with strong recent form, having won three of their last five ODI matches. Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, faces an uphill battle after losing three of their recent bilateral series and playing without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently suspended from bowling.
The match will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 spectators. The winner will gain crucial early momentum in their bid to reach the semifinals, as only two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.
