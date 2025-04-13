How to watch today's Illinois State vs Evansville College Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Baseball game between the Illinois State versus the Evansville, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Illinois State will look to finish the weekend strong when it wraps up its series against Evansville on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

The Redbirds locked up the series on Saturday with a convincing 7-1 win at Duffy Bass Field, thanks to a season-high 14 hits. Five ISU players recorded multi-hit games, with senior Judah Morris pacing the offense with two hits and four RBIs.

Senior right-hander Tanner Perry earned the victory after tossing 6.1 innings of one-run ball. Fellow senior Carter Monke shut the door, recording the final eight outs to seal the win over the Aces (11-23, 5-6 MVC). ISU improved to 17-16 overall and 8-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois State vs Evansville College Baseball game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Illinois State vs Evansville College Baseball game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Illinois State vs Evansville College Baseball game: Date and First-Pitch time

The IIllinois State Redbirds will take on the Evansville Purple Aces in an electrifying baseball game on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Duffy Bass Field in Normal, Illinois.

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Duffy Bass Field Location Normal, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Illinois State vs Evansville team news, injury reports & key players

Illinois State Redbirds team news

One of the early blemishes for the Redbirds this season was inconsistent relief pitching. Blown late leads against Western Kentucky, Western Illinois, and SIUE left little faith in the bullpen. But on Saturday, it held firm—after starter Ryan Weaver gave up four runs, the relievers blanked Evansville the rest of the way, striking out three in a much-needed shutdown performance.

Evansville Purple Aces team news

The Purple Aces found themselves in a much tighter contest on Saturday, a stark contrast to the opener of their series against Illinois State. Evansville managed just seven hits across nine innings, with three players accounting for nearly the entire offensive output. Ty Rumsey (Evansville, Ind. / North HS), Cal McGinnis (Kimberly, Wis. / Bradley), and Jake McGhee (Fenton, Mo. / Christian Brothers Academy) each tallied two hits, combining for six of UE's seven knocks in the low-scoring matchup.