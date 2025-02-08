How to Watch Illinois Classic: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Illinois Classic PBA Bowling event.

The 2025 PBA Owen's Illinois Classic reaches its thrilling conclusion this Saturday night as the top five bowlers battle in a live stepladder final from Bowlero Vernon Hills in Illinois.

Tournament Details

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/7:00 pm CT/5:00 pm PT Venue Bowlero Vernon Hills Location Illinois TV Channel FS1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Tournament Format

The week-long event featured:

Three six-game qualifying blocks on Tuesday and Wednesday

Best-of-seven elimination matches for the top 24 bowlers

Final five advancing to Saturday's stepladder finals

Current Status

Darren Fach leads the tournament through early qualifying rounds with a total pinfall of 2,873 (+473). The elimination matches have narrowed the field to determine the five finalists who will compete in Saturday's live championship round.

How to Watch

The stepladder finals will air live on FS1, featuring the remaining five bowlers competing for the $30,000 top prize. Earlier rounds of the tournament were streamed on BowlTV.

The event is being held alongside the PBA Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, which will air separately on FS1 at 4:00 PM ET the same day.

