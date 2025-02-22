How to Watch I Am Joe Frazier: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream I Am Joe Frazier.

The CW Network will premiere the compelling documentary "I Am Joe Frazier" on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT as part of its acclaimed "I Am" documentary series.

Film Details

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT TV Channel The CW Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

About the Documentary

This feature documentary celebrates the remarkable journey of Joe Frazier, a humble but driven boxing perfectionist who fought his way out of Muhammad Ali's shadow to become the Heavyweight Champion of the World. The film explores how Frazier redefined greatness in his own image, chronicling his rise to boxing prominence and his lasting impact on the sport.

Broadcast Context

"I Am Joe Frazier" is part of a trilogy of original CW documentaries spotlighting culturally significant figures, followed by "I Am Luke Perry" on March 1 and "I Am Raquel Welch" on March 8. The documentary was directed by Pete McCormack and promises to deliver an intimate look at one of boxing's most legendary figures.

How to Watch

Viewers can tune in to their local CW affiliate to watch the documentary's broadcast premiere. The film serves as a centerpiece of The CW's 2025 midseason programming slate, offering audiences an in-depth look at the life and legacy of one of boxing's most determined champions.

Live stream I Am Joe Frazier on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.