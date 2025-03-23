How to watch today's Hungary vs Turkey Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A Qualification match between Hungary and Turkey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hungary face an uphill battle as they welcome Turkey to the Puskás Aréna for the second leg of their UEFA Nations League playoff, trailing by two goals after a 3-1 defeat in the first leg on Thursday.

Marco Rossi's side are fighting to avoid relegation to League B but with just one win in seven Nations League outings and two defeats in their last three.

Defensive frailties remain a glaring issue, with Hungary conceding nine goals across their last five matches, keeping just one clean sheet in that stretch. Their home form is equally troubling, as they remain winless in three UNL fixtures on home soil.

Turkey, meanwhile, are on the brink of securing promotion after an assured first-leg performance. Vincenzo Montella's side have lost just once in their last six Nations League matches, winning four in that span. However, their away record remains patchy, with just two victories in five road games dating back to 2022—though a 4-2 win over Iceland in December offers encouragement.

Hungary vs Turkey kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A Qualification - UEFA Nations League A Qualification Puskas Arena

The UEFA Nations League play-off second leg match between Hungary and Turkey will be played at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hungary team news

Hungary will be without András Schafer and Zsolt Nagy, both suspended for Sunday's clash. Mihaly Kata, who came on at halftime in the first leg, is likely to step into midfield, while Kevin Csoboth could join Barnabás Varga up front, with Dominik Szoboszlai pulling the strings in behind.

For Hungary, Dominik Szoboszlai has been their standout performer in front of goal, netting three of their five strikes in the competition. The midfield talisman also boasts a strong record against Turkey, having scored in two of his last four meetings with them.

Turkey team news

Turkey regain Arda Guler and Merih Demiral from suspension but lose Orkun Kokcu, with Ismail Yuksek set to fill the midfield void. Kaan Ayhan, forced off early in Thursday's win, is unlikely to feature, meaning Mert Muldur is expected to slot in at right-back, while Deniz Gül could lead the line.

Kerem Akturkoglu has been Turkey's most prolific marksman in the Nations League, finding the net five times, making him a key player to keep an eye on.

