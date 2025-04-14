How to watch today's Hull City vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monday's Championship encounter at the MKM Stadium between Hull City and Coventry City carries weighty implications at both the top and bottom ends of the table.

Under the guidance of former Reading manager Ruben Selles, Hull have shown signs of progress in recent weeks as they attempt to steer clear of the relegation scrap. The Tigers followed up a gritty 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek—highlighting their ongoing inconsistency.

Over in the visiting dugout, Frank Lampard has revitalized Coventry City's promotion hopes, with the Sky Blues firmly entrenched in the top six heading into matchday 42. Their latest outing ended in dramatic fashion, as local hero Jamie Paterson struck a stoppage-time winner to secure a 1-0 home victory over Portsmouth.

Hull vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship The MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull City and Coventry will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Monday, April 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hull team news

Injury concerns continue to mount for Hull, with wingers Mohamed Belloumi, Doğukan Sinik, Liam Millar, and Louie Barry all unavailable. Against Watford, Joe Gelhardt and Lincoln supported striker João Pedro Galvao, and that attacking trio could be called upon again by Sellés on Monday.

In midfield, the absence of Eliot Matazo may prompt Sellés to pair Regan Slater and Steven Alzate in a two-man engine room.

Coventry team news

Coventry, meanwhile, will be without goalkeeper Oliver Nnonyelu Dovin, meaning Bradley Collins is likely to continue between the posts, backed by a defensive line featuring Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitching, and Jay Dasilva.

With midfield duo Josh Eccles and Victor Torp sidelined, Ben Sheaf and Matt Grimes are expected to anchor the midfield.

Up top, Haji Wright is poised to lead the line, supported by the attacking trio of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jack Rudoni, and Ephron Mason-Clark, with Brandon Thomas-Asante ruled out through injury.

