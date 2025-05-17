How to Watch Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers UFL game.

The Houston Roughnecks (3-4) will look to get back on track when they welcome the red-hot Michigan Panthers (5-2) to TDECU Stadium this Saturday, as Week 8 of the UFL continues.

For Houston, the sting of last week’s collapse against Birmingham still lingers. The Roughnecks squandered a commanding 19-point advantage, letting a golden postseason opportunity slip through their fingers. With just three games left on the calendar, their playoff chances are hanging by a thread, and every remaining contest is now must-win territory.

Michigan, by contrast, pulled off an improbable, last-second victory over Arlington in Week 7—one that could end up being a turning point in their campaign.

Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers: Date & kickoff time

Friday, May 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

When Friday, May 16, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers Team News & Key Players

Houston Roughnecks team news

The Roughnecks, meanwhile, are still seeking stability, especially on offense. Jalan McClendon has emerged as their most effective quarterback this season, completing 69.3% of his passes for 723 yards and two touchdowns in four games. However, the passing attack has been underwhelming overall, averaging just 5.4 yards per attempt and producing a mere five touchdowns all season. Justin Hall has been the lone bright spot in the receiving corps, leading the way with 265 yards and two scores.

Zaquandre White leads the rushing game with 241 yards and four touchdowns, but Houston’s offensive identity has yet to truly materialize.

Defensively, the Roughnecks have given up 19.7 points and 319.4 total yards per game. They’ve managed to generate pressure with 10 sacks and six interceptions, but have often faltered in key moments—particularly against the run, allowing 4.5 yards per carry.

Michigan Panthers team news

The Panthers have steadily gathered momentum in recent weeks behind dynamic quarterback Bryce Perkins, who’s injected life into the offense. Perkins has been the heartbeat of the unit, piling up 1,342 passing yards and nine touchdowns with a 69% completion clip, while also grinding out 269 yards and five scores on the ground.

Running back Toa Taua has stepped up as well, averaging an efficient 4.6 yards per carry and matching Perkins’ five rushing touchdowns. The passing game has found consistency thanks to dependable receivers like Siaosi Mariner (387 yards) and Malik Turner (294 yards, three TDs), offering a well-rounded aerial threat. Discipline has also been a hallmark for the Panthers, as they average just five penalties per outing and convert nearly half of their third-down chances.