How to Watch Houston Roughnecks vs Memphis Showboats: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Week 6 of the UFL rolls on Saturday afternoon with the Memphis Showboats squaring off against the Houston Roughnecks, following Friday’s matchup between the Renegades and Battlehawks.

The Showboats are riding high after notching their first victory of the season — a surprising road win over the previously unbeaten Birmingham Stallions. Under the guidance of quarterback Dresser Winn and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, Memphis displayed a renewed spark on offense, a sense of purpose that permeated through all three phases of the game.

Houston, meanwhile, has begun to find its groove, winning two of its last three contests. Quarterback Jalan McClendon has injected fresh energy into the Roughnecks' attack, most recently leading the team to a commanding 27-3 road win over San Antonio in Week 5. His poise in the pocket and ability to stretch the field has made a visible difference for a team hitting its stride as the season hits the midway point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Roughnecks vs the Memphis Showboats UFL game.

Houston Roughnecks vs Memphis Showboats: Date & kickoff time

The Roughnecks will take on the Showboats in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

When Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Memphis Showboats on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Houston Roughnecks vs Memphis Showboats Team News & Key Players

Houston Roughnecks team news

Jalan McClendon’s emergence has energized the Houston offense. While he operates mostly from the pocket, he isn’t shy about scrambling when necessary. His arm talent gives the Roughnecks a vertical dimension they’ve lacked, highlighted by a deep strike to Lawrence Keys that would’ve been a highlight-reel play had Keys not stepped out of bounds.

Like Memphis, the Roughnecks’ rushing attack hasn’t been a strong point, they’re second-worst in the league with 89 rushing yards per game. However, in their most recent win, they found the end zone twice on the ground, showing signs that balance may be on the horizon.

Memphis Showboats team news

On the other side, Dresser Winn has been a revelation for Memphis. After an uncertain start to the year at the quarterback position, the former UT Martin standout has seemingly locked down the starting job. In last week’s performance, one that earned him UFL Offensive Player of the Week honors, Winn completed 17 of 29 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown. While still a work in progress, his command of the offense and flashes of big-play ability have stood out far more than either E.J. Perry or Troy Williams managed earlier in the campaign.

Jonathan Adams continues to be the go-to weapon for the Showboats, leading the league with 313 receiving yards and ranking second with 24 catches. Despite that success through the air, Memphis still struggles to establish the run game, ranking last in the league with just 401 rushing yards.