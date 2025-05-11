How to Watch Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions UFL game.

The Birmingham Stallions are expected to continue their winning ways when they host the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 11, with kickoff slated for 12:00 pm at Protective Stadium.

Houston enters the matchup on the heels of a narrow 21-20 victory at home over the Memphis Showboats in Week 6. The Roughnecks kept their noses clean, avoiding turnovers throughout the contest, which proved crucial in preserving the slim lead. While their passing attack lacked explosiveness, Houston leaned on efficient, short-yardage throws and a defense that made timely stops to edge out Memphis.

On the other hand, Birmingham steamrolled through San Antonio in Week 6, cruising to a dominant 26-3 win. The Stallions were in control from the opening kickoff, putting up at least six points in every quarter. Their balanced offensive approach racked up 313 total yards, 229 through the air and 84 on the ground—averaging nearly five yards per snap. It was a thorough performance that underscored their status as one of the league’s most complete teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Roughnecks vs. the Birmingham Stallions UFL game.

Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions: Date & kickoff time

The Roughnecks will take on the Stallions in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

When Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions Team News & Key Players

Houston Roughnecks team news

The Roughnecks will once again turn to Jalan McClendon under center. While the former NC State signal-caller has shown poise and accuracy, completing over 70% of his passes, his deep passing game has yet to materialize. In his three appearances, McClendon has thrown for 556 yards and a single touchdown while being picked off twice. He's leaned heavily on short routes, exemplified by last week's conservative game plan.

Houston's ground game has been spearheaded by Zaquandre White, who's rushed for 172 yards and two scores on the season. Wideout Justin Hall has been McClendon's most reliable target, collecting 32 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns, averaging just under 40 yards per contest.

Birmingham Stallions team news

Quarterback Case Cookus remains at the helm for Birmingham with Andrew Peasley sidelined due to injury. Cookus has amassed 347 passing yards on the year with four touchdown tosses and a 55.2% completion rate.

His favorite target, Deon Cain, has pulled in 16 receptions for 258 yards and a pair of scores over five outings. In the backfield, Ricky Person Jr. has chipped in with 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.