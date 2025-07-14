How to watch today's Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rockets vs Hawks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

There's a full slate of NBA Summer League hoops lined up in Las Vegas on Monday, with seven games on the docket. Kicking things off will be a battle between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets, two teams deep into their summer evaluations of rising prospects and promising young talent.

Rockets vs Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Rockets and the Hawks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, July 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Rockets vs Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rockets and the Hawks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Houston Rockets team news & key performers

For the Rockets, Reed Sheppard was electric in the opener. He poured in 28 points while stuffing the stat sheet, adding eight boards, four dimes, four steals, and three blocks. His shooting line included 10-of-25 overall and 6-of-15 from beyond the arc, and he looked right at home navigating the pick-and-roll, pulling up from deep, and dishing to teammates when the defense collapsed.

Atlanta Hawks team news & key performers

Among the Hawks' star players at this tournament is Kobe Bufkin, who appears to have added strength over the offseason after dealing with injuries his first two years. While his shooting touch hasn’t quite caught up yet (he’s gone a combined 9-for-33 from the floor in two games), Bufkin’s been active on both ends, slashing into the lane, drawing fouls, and facilitating for teammates.

On the wing, Jacob Toppin is flashing a versatile game, knocking down jumpers and crashing the boards, while Asa Newell continues to impress with his athleticism, rim finishes, and rebounding presence in the paint.

