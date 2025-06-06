How to Watch Henry Ford Health 200: Live Stream ARCA Menards Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Henry Ford Health 200: ARCA Menards Series

The ARCA Menards Series heads to one of its most iconic venues this Friday for the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway. Set for a 5 p.m. ET green flag on FS2, the 100-lap showdown marks the sixth event of the 2025 ARCA season and the 44th time the series has tackled Michigan’s fast, wide, two-mile oval.

Event Information

When Friday, June 6, 2025 Time 5:00 PM ET Where Michigan International Speedway TV Channel Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Lavar Scott enters as the points leader, riding a wave of consistency with four top fives and five top 10s so far this year. However, Scott is still searching for his first win of the season, and Michigan could be the breakthrough he needs. Hot on his heels are Brenden “Butterbean” Queen—already a two-time winner in 2025—and Lawless Alan, both eager to close the gap in the standings

This year’s field is stacked with talent and intriguing storylines. Gio Ruggiero, a standout rookie in the NASCAR Truck Series, makes his ARCA debut for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Tyler Reif, a rising star in ARCA East, will tackle his first intermediate oval. Mexico’s Regina Sirvent, a trailblazer in international NASCAR competition, and Eloy Falcon, fresh off a podium in ARCA East, both make their series debuts, adding international flair

