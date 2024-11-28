How to watch today's Heidenheim vs Chelsea Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between FC Heidenheim and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will aim to maintain their flawless start in the UEFA Conference League as they prepare to visit Heidenheim.

Enzo Maresca's men have emerged as strong contenders for the title, having dominated their first three matches with an impressive aggregate score of 16-3. Their goal difference received a massive boost from a commanding 8-0 triumph over FC Noah in their most recent European outing.

With squad rotation on the cards, Enzo Maresca is expected to shuffle his lineup again, especially with Cole Palmer unavailable for the Conference League campaign. Domestically, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Heidenheim, currently sitting 15th in the Bundesliga, endured a tough 5-2 loss against Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend. Nevertheless, like Chelsea, they boast a perfect record in Europe, having secured their third consecutive win with a 2-0 result against Hearts in their previous group-stage fixture.

How to watch FC Heidenheim vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ (sign up for a 7-day free-trial) and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Heidenheim vs Chelsea kick-off time

This UEFA Conference League match will be played at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz, Germany, on Thursday, November 28, with kick-off at 12:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Heidenheim team news

Heidenheim boss Frank Schmidt opted for rotation during their 2-0 victory at Tynecastle on matchday three but is expected to field his strongest lineup for this encounter. With Marnon Busch sidelined, Omar Haktab Traore will likely retain his spot at right-back. At the heart of the defense, Tim Siersleben, who has started all five European fixtures so far, should pair with captain Patrick Mainka, while Benedikt Gimber could drop to the bench. In midfield, Lennard Maloney, who earned two USMNT caps last year, looks set to feature prominently.

Chelsea team news

Enzo Maresca has relied heavily on his second-string players in cup competitions this season, yielding a mix of outcomes. Comfortable victories against Gent, Panathinaikos, and FC Noah suggest Chelsea are unlikely to rue their decision to omit Cole Palmer from the UEFA Conference League squad.

Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, and Mykhailo Mudryk have been key figures for the Blues in Europe, but their impact was muted during the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. The squad has been hit with injuries and illnesses. Reece James has suffered another setback, Pedro Neto is ruled out, and both Malo Gusto and Levi Colwill missed the weekend’s Premier League win at Leicester due to illness.

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, and Cole Palmer remain unavailable for European action. Joao Felix made his first Premier League start this season against Leicester but remains a question mark for this fixture. Regular contributors in Europe, such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mykhailo Mudryk, and backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, could play key roles once again. A yellow card for Axel Disasi would see him suspended for the challenging 3,500-mile trip to Astana, a consequence the Frenchman might not entirely mind.

