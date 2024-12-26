How to watch today's Hearts vs Hibernian Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and Edinburgh derbystart time

How to watch the Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts will take on Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership at the Tynecastle Park on Thursday.

After three winless fixtures, Hearts managed to beat St Johnstone 2-1 in their most recent outing. They will be confident of a win to climb up from their 10th place in the standings.

Hibernian are eighth in the standings. With only one defeat in their last five fixtures across all competitions, the visitors will be hoping to bag three points away from home here.

How to watch Hearts vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hearts vs Hibernian kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Tynecastle Park

The match will be played at Tynecastle Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for US fans.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Hearts are optimistic about Beni Baningime's potential return following his recent knee troubles. However, they remain without Gerald Taylor, Calem Nieuwenhof, Stephen Kingsley and Frankie Kent, who are still sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Hibernian team news

Hibernian are monitoring Warren O'Hora and Joe Newell, both of whom picked up injuries during Saturday's victory over Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, attackers Mykola Kuharevich and Rudi Molotnikov may return after recent absences caused by groin problems. Marvin Ekpiteta and Kieron Bowie are still unavailable.

