Women's Champions League
Tele2 Arena
How to watch today's Hammarby Women vs Barcelona Femenin Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Hammarby IF and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hammarby will face Barcelona in the Women's Champions League at the Tele2 Arena on Thursday.

Barcelona have won three games in the group stage and are second in the standings, three points behind the in-form Manchester City. They will be eyeing the top spot with only two rounds remaining.

Hammarby have one win so far from their four fixtures and are expected to struggle against the visitors in this mid-week clash. Anything other than a defeat will be a brilliant result for them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hammarby IF vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hammarby IF vs Barcelona kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Grp. D
Tele2 Arena

The match will be played at the Tele2 Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Hammarby IF team news

Hammarby lost the last outing against Barcelona with a 0-9 scoreline. With no fresh injury concerns to deal with, they will be hoping to avoid such a disastrous performance again.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona also have no fresh injury concerns after their last outing. They will be looking to close the gap to leaders City.

Claudia Pina, who has four goals to her name already, will be hoping she can add to her tally to become the top scorer of the competition.

Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
24/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

HAI

Last match

BAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

