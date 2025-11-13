How to watch today's Haiti vs Costa Rica World Cup Qualification CONCACAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Haiti will be eyeing a crucial opportunity to leapfrog Costa Rica in the Group C standings when the two nations square off on Thursday at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Curacao.

The clash marks matchday five of the third round of CONCACAF World Cup 2026 qualifying, with both sides still firmly in contention for advancement.

In what has been a tightly contested group, Honduras currently sit atop the table with eight points from four matches, holding a two-point edge over Costa Rica and a three-point cushion over Haiti, while Nicaragua remain bottom with just a single point to their name.

Haiti's momentum stalled during the October international window, as they suffered their first setback of this qualifying phase, a bruising 3-0 defeat to Honduras. Now, they'll look to bounce back against a Costa Rican outfit that has struggled to find its scoring touch, despite remaining unbeaten with a win and three draws. Los Ticos' lone victory came in a 4-1 rout of a struggling Nicaraguan side last month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Haiti and Costa Rica will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Peacock, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

Haiti vs Costa Rica kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Haiti and Costa Rica will be played at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curaçao.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Haiti team news

For Haiti, one notable absence this window is Fabrice Picault, while Duckens Nazon is just two appearances shy of matching Johny Placide and Frantz Gilles for third place on the nation's all-time caps list.

Woobens Pacius and Hannes Delcroix both earned their first senior caps in the loss to Honduras, and Carlens Arcus is poised to make his 50th international appearance on Thursday.

Costa Rica team news

As for Costa Rica, the only uncapped player in their current squad is Alexander Lezcano Veliz, while veterans Keylor Navas, Francisco Calvo, and Joel Campbell, each boasting over 100 caps, anchor the side with invaluable experience.

Alonso Martinez will once again be the focal point in attack after his stellar showing against Nicaragua, where the New York City FC forward bagged a brace and assisted Manfred Ugalde's goal, with Calvo also finding the net in that victory.

