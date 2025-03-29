How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will both be eager to register their first points of IPL 2025 when they square off in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The spotlight will firmly be on Hardik Pandya, who returns to familiar territory to take on his former franchise.

The Titans' bowling attack endured a tough night in their opening fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Punjab Kings batters, spearheaded by Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 97 and Shashank Singh’s late fireworks, made them toil.

Despite possessing a well-rounded squad, Gujarat's pace attack—featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna—has struggled at the death in recent IPL seasons, an issue that was laid bare on Tuesday night. They will be keen to iron out those concerns against a Mumbai side eager to bounce back from their own opening setback.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians endured a rough start to their campaign, faltering against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. After setting a below-par 155/9, they failed to contain CSK’s chase, as Rachin Ravindra (65 off 45) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) guided the defending champions home with five balls to spare.

However, MI will take confidence from the return of Hardik Pandya, who missed the first match due to a carryover suspension from last season. Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in 2022, now finds himself leading MI against his former side. When these teams last met in 2024, GT secured a narrow six-run victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

GT vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

How to watch GT vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

GT vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Gujarat Titans Team News

Gujarat will need to fine-tune their batting lineup to find the right balance. While a right-left opening pair is a solid strategy, deploying Jos Buttler at No. 3 might not be the most effective approach. Similarly, placing Sherfane Rutherford at No. 4 comes with its own set of risks. On the bowling front, Sai Kishore was the standout performer in their opener against Punjab Kings, claiming an impressive three-wicket haul and making a strong case for a key role moving forward.

GT Probable Playing XI Against MI

Shubman Gill (c), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Impact sub: Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians will be bolstered by the inclusion of Hardik Pandya, which could see them tweak their XI. Robin Minz may have to make way, while an additional experienced Indian pacer could be introduced into the attack. Given the batting-friendly conditions at Ahmedabad, stroke-makers like Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks will be eager to capitalize, while Rohit Sharma will look to rediscover his form.

A new find for MI, Vignesh Puthur, made a promising debut, but the true surface at Ahmedabad will present a different challenge. It will be up to Pandya and head coach Mahela Jayawardene to guide the youngster through the pressures of the IPL. After a difficult outing on a sluggish Chepauk pitch, MI’s renowned batting unit will be looking to shift gears on a track suited for run-scoring.

MI Probable Playing XI Against GT

Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Satyanarayana Raju.

Impact sub: 12 Vignesh Puthur.

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Records

With both teams boasting power-packed batting lineups, the contest could hinge on which side executes their bowling plans more effectively. While Mumbai Indians appear well-equipped to turn things around, Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in head-to-head encounters, having won three out of five meetings against MI.

The previous game at this venue saw over 450 runs piled up across 40 overs, setting the stage for another high-scoring spectacle.

GT vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear Sky, no rain

Clear Sky, no rain Pitch: Flat

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a dream venue for batters, offering a true surface with consistent bounce. With an average first-innings score hovering around 200, the ground has built a reputation for producing run-fests. The previous encounter here saw over 450 runs amassed, and another high-scoring spectacle seems to be on the cards.

While fast bowlers might find some early movement, the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, bringing spinners into the equation. Dew is expected to play a role in the second innings, which could tempt captains to chase rather than set a target. The weather forecast looks clear, with no interruptions expected. Given how the surface played in the last game, another batting-friendly wicket is anticipated.