How to Watch Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Live Stream Indy NXT Series, TV Channel

The 2025 INDY NXT season is set to kick off with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the development series for future IndyCar stars. This year's event promises thrilling action on the challenging 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit that winds through downtown St. Petersburg and incorporates a section of Albert Whitted Airport's runway.

Race Information

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Where St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel FOX Sports 1

Race Preview

A field of talented young drivers will take to the track, each vying to make their mark and climb the ladder towards IndyCar glory. The race will feature a mix of returning contenders and promising rookies, all eager to showcase their skills on the tricky street course.

Among the drivers to watch are Lochie Hughes, making his INDY NXT debut after a strong showing in USF Pro 2000 last year, and Salvador de Alba, who returns for his second St. Petersburg start with the powerhouse Andretti INDY NXT team. Other notable entries include Dennis Hauger, James Roe, and Andretti Cape teammates Seb Murray and Ricardo Escotto, all looking to start their seasons on a high note.

The St. Petersburg circuit is known for its challenging layout, featuring long straights leading into heavy braking zones that provide ample overtaking opportunities. The tight right-hander into Turn 1 followed by a quick left has been the site of many incidents in past years, adding an element of unpredictability to the race.

