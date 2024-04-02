How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks is set to take place on April 2, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET in an NBA match.

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to take on the Golden State Warriors after beating the Houston Rockets by a score of 125-107. Luka Doncic scored an impressive 47 points in the Mavericks' last win, making him the game's finest player.

When it comes to Western Conference teams, the Warriors are 20-24 and are currently in first place in the conference. Their offensive rebounding is exceptionally good, they average 12.4 offensive rebounds per game, and Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the way with 2.0 per game.

The Mavericks have an impressive record of 29-19 in Western Conference play. While they are only 21-22 against teams that have won games.

According to the numbers, the Warriors hit 47.4 percent from the field this season, which is slightly lower than the Mavericks' 47.7 percent rate against other teams. The Mavericks scored 118.7 points per game on average, which is 2.8 points more than the Warriors give up.

This approaching game will be the two teams' third meeting of the year. In their previous game, which happened on March 14, the Mavericks won 109-99, Kyrie Irving scored 23 points to lead Dallas, and Jonathan Kuminga scored 27 points to lead the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NBA match between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on April 2 2024, at 10:00 pm ET at Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Date April 2 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can catch the exciting NBA match between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks on MAX.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Golden State Warriors Team News

The Golden State Warriors will be without key members Dario Saric and Jonathan Kuminga due to knee injuries. Although these players are not playing, the Warriors can still count on Klay Thompson to score.

Thompson has a shooting percentage of 42.5 percent and scores 17.3 points per game, making him a reliable offensive threat.

Additionally, Stephen Curry's excellent skills continue to help the team. Over the last 10 games, he has been averaging an amazing 21.8 points, showing how important and influential he is on the court.

Despite dealing with injuries, the Warriors remain dangerous challengers, with their excellent roster and start players leading the way.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

The Dallas Mavericks will be missing Josh Green because of an ankle injury, adding to their lineup issues.

However, the Mavericks can rely on their superstar player Luka Doncic, who continues to perform exceptionally well, averaging 34.0 points per game along with 9.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists, showcasing his exceptional ability to score, make plays, and grab boards.

Furthermore, Irving has been very important, averaging 24.6 points and 4.6 boards while shooting an impressive 51.1 percent from the field over the last 10 games, providing Doncic with important support.

Even though Green isn't playing, the Mavericks have a powerful duo in Doncic and Irving who can lead the team to victory with their skills and capacity to work together as a unit.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA matches: