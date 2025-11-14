+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoGibraltar
Europa Sports Park
team-logoMontenegro
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Gibraltar vs Montenegro World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Gibraltar and Montenegro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gibraltar will host Montenegro on Friday in a crucial UEFA World Cup qualifying match at the Europa Sports Park stadium.

Both teams are closely ranked in the group standings, with Gibraltar currently in fifth place and Montenegro just above them in fourth. This match is pivotal for both sides as they continue their campaign to secure progression in the qualification stages. The encounter promises an intense battle given their recent competitive history, with both teams eager to earn valuable points and continue their push in the qualifiers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gibraltar vs Montenegro online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gibraltar vs Montenegro kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. L
Europa Sports Park

The match will be played at the Europa Sports Park stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Gibraltar vs Montenegro lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

23
J. Hankins
3
E. Jolley
6
B. Lopes
19
L. Jessop
14
K. Ronan
2
K. Mauro
22
G. Torrilla
5
L. Annesley
8
J. Scanlon
12
D. Borge
4
N. Pozo
13
I. Nikic
23
A. Marusic
6
M. Tuci
3
R. Radunovic
15
N. Sipcic
10
V. Adzic
21
A. Bulatovic
11
M. Vukotic
8
M. Jankovic
9
N. Krstovic
20
M. Osmajic

4-4-2

-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Wiseman

-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Vucinic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Gibraltar team news

Gibraltar heads into the match having struggled in recent qualifiers, failing to record a win and conceding heavily in several matches.

There are no major injuries or suspensions reported for Gibraltar, although the team has had difficulty maintaining clean sheets and scoring goals, with an emphasis on tightening their defense for this match. 

Montenegro team news

Montenegro comes into this match after a mixed qualifying campaign marked by both wins and losses. The team has a stronger goal-scoring record than Gibraltar and will look to their experienced attackers, like Stevan Jovetic, to break down Gibraltar’s defense.

There are no significant injury concerns noted for Montenegro ahead of the fixture, allowing the coach to deploy his preferred starting lineup.

Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GIB

Last 3 matches

MTN

0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

