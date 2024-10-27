How to watch today's Getafe vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Getafe and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of La Liga's relegation contenders convene at Coliseum on Sunday, as rock-bottom Valencia make the trip to face a Getafe side still seeking their second win of the season.

With just three points separating them, the pair are mired in a relegation battle, facing several months of struggle to survive.

After suffering a crushing 3-2 loss against fellow bottom peddlers Las Palmas after the international break, Valencia remain in crisis mode, seeing them slip further down the table.

Getafe, meanwhile, have picked up five points from their last three matches, beating Alaves at home at the end of September, drawing 1-1 with Osasuna before the international break before sharing the spoils against Villarreal.

How to watch Getafe vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Getafe and Valencia will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Getafe vs Valencia kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:15 am ET/ 8:15 am PT Venue: Coliseum

La Liga match between Getafe and Valencia will be played at Coliseum in Getafe, Spain.

It will kick off at 11:15 am ET/ 8:15 am PT on Sunday, October 27, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas had a fully fit squad available for the match against Villarreal last time, and that is expected to be the case again this weekend.

Most of the players who started in the 1-1 draw are likely to retain their spots, though a change in the attacking line is anticipated, with Borja Mayoral possibly set to make his first start.

Mayoral has come off the bench five times this season after recovering from a lengthy knee injury, and the former Real Madrid prodigy may be poised to earn a place in the starting lineup.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Dakonam, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Arambarri, Milla, Uche; Mayoral, Yildirim

Position Players Goalkeepers: Letacek, Soria Defenders: Djene, Angileri, Alvarez, Sola, Alderete, Rico, Iglesias, Duarte, Silva Midfielders: Milla, Uche, Arambarri, Alena, Peter, Santiago Forwards: Perez, Mayoral

Valencia team news

The international break has allowed Valencia to regain some key players, with captain Jose Gaya returning to action after a five-month absence due to a hamstring injury. Joint-top scorer Hugo Duro has also resumed training.

Jesus Vazquez is fit as well, and the young full-back will vie with Jose Gaya and Thierry Correia for a spot on the left flank of Los Che's defense. This leaves only Jaume Domenech and Mouctar Diakhaby still on the treatment table.

Midfielder Pepelu has played a significant role in five of Valencia's last ten La Liga goals, contributing to four of the last six at Mestalla. Unfortunately, he's now serving a suspension after picking up a red card last time out in the 69th minute.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Tarrega, Mosquera, Vazquez; Guilllamon, Pepelu; Canos, Guerra, Rioja; Duro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Dimitrievski Defenders: Mosquera, Tarrega, Correia, Ozkacar, Foulquier, Vazquez Midfielders: Guillamon, Canos, Guerra, Almeida, Pepelu Forwards: Duro, Mir, Lopez, Gomez, Mari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 09/03/24 Valencia 1-1 Getafe La Liga 09/12/23 Getafe 1-0 Valencia La Liga 21/02/23 Getafe 1-0 Valencia La Liga 05/09/22 Valencia 5-1 Getafe La Liga 13/03/22 Getafe 0-0 Valencia La Liga

