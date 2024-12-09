How to watch today's Getafe vs Espanyol La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Getafe and Espanyol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling sides in La Liga's lower reaches face off on Monday night as Getafe host Espanyol at Estadio Coliseum.

This fixture is crucial in the fight to avoid relegation, with Getafe currently edging out Espanyol and sitting just outside the drop zone on goal difference following their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid last week.

Under Jose Bordalas, Getafe's defensive frailties have been evident, as they’ve managed just one clean sheet in their last seven league outings—a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Real Valladolid.

How to watch Getafe vs Espanyol online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Getafe and Espanyol will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Getafe vs Espanyol kick-off time

La Liga match between Getafe and Espanyol will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Monday, December 9, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

The home side will welcome back Djene Dakonam and Bertug Yildirim, who missed the clash with Real Madrid due to suspensions. However, injuries continue to sideline Carles Alena and Borja Mayoral. On the bright side, Mauro Arambarri, Luis Milla, and Juan Iglesias, who started on the bench in the cup, are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Youngster Alvaro Rodríguez, on loan from Real Madrid, is likely to retain his spot in the attack, while Carles Perez should continue to provide width for the hosts.

Espanyol team news

As for Espanyol, they will be without Jose Gragera and Fernando Calero due to injuries, while Marash Kumbulla serves a suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards. This opens the door for Sergi Gomez to slot into the heart of the defense.

The visitors are expected to shake things up from their Copa del Rey lineup, with Irvin Cardona reclaiming his role as the central striker. Key players such as Brian Olivan, Joan García, Alex Král, and Justin Smith are all set to rejoin the starting XI for this pivotal league encounter.

