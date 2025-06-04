How to watch today's Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Germany and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a narrow quarter-final win over Italy, Germany gear up for a high-stakes UEFA Nations League semi-final showdown against Portugal at Munich's Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Since bowing out of Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage on familiar soil, Julian Nagelsmann has kept the German machine ticking, guiding his side to five wins and three draws across eight unbeaten Nations League clashes en route to this penultimate hurdle.

Portugal's journey has mirrored Germany's in many ways. After their own Euro 2024 quarter-final heartbreak, they rattled off four wins and two draws in the group phase, then flipped a first-leg deficit against Denmark on its head, bouncing back from 1-0 down with a commanding 5-2 second-leg win to punch their ticket to Munich.

History favours the hosts in this clash. Germany have had Portugal's number in recent years, coming out on top in each of their last five encounters dating back to 2006. Their most recent triumph came at Euro 2021, where they ran out 4-2 winners under then-boss Hansi Flick.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Germany vs Portugal kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff Allianz Arena

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Portugal will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Germany have turned the page on a golden generation, moving forward without the retired quartet of Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, and Thomas Muller. With Neuer stepping aside, the goalkeeping reins now belong to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is back fit after a lengthy spell on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury. The Barcelona shot-stopper looks set to anchor Germany's backline for the foreseeable future.

Injuries continue to bite for Julian Nagelsmann, with key names like Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rudiger still on the mend after missing the final stretch of the club season. Nico Schlotterbeck is also unavailable as he recovers from a knee issue, leaving the Germans without two of their three regular starters from the March internationals.

Some notable names were omitted by Nagelsmann, including Yann Bisseck, Julian Brandt, and Emre Can — all of whom had solid domestic campaigns. In their place, a few fresh faces get a chance to shine. Towering forward Nick Woltemade and Bayern Munich's latest acquisition Tom Bischof, are both in the squad and eager to make their mark if handed debuts.

Portugal team news

As for Portugal, even at 40, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the heartbeat of the side and is expected to wear the armband up front. The Paris Saint-Germain trio, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha, have little time to rest following their Champions League final appearance on Saturday.

Luckily, both club and international duties are being played at the Allianz Arena, minimizing travel fatigue and keeping them in contention to start. If any of the UCL stars need a breather, Ruben Neves and Joao Palhinha provide solid options to anchor the midfield.

