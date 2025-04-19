How to Watch German Darts Grand Prix: Live Stream PDC Darts, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream German Darts Grand Prix: Live Stream PDC Darts.

The 2025 German Darts Grand Prix is set to electrify Munich’s Kulturhalle Zenith from April 19th to 21st, marking the fourth stop on this year’s PDC European Tour. With a star-studded 48-player field, this “mini major” promises drama, upsets, and world-class darts as players vie for a share of the £175,000 prize pool and crucial ranking points.

Event Information

When Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time 1:00 PM ET Where Kulturhalle Zenith TV Channel Fanduel Sports Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The action kicks off on Saturday with 16 first-round matches, featuring qualifiers from across Europe, including six German hopefuls led by Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko. The top 16 players from the PDC Order of Merit—headlined by World Champion Luke Littler—enter in Round 2 on Sunday, setting the stage for high-stakes showdowns. The format is best-of-11 legs through the quarterfinals, with the semi-finals and final stretching to 13 and 15 legs respectively.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries, who dominated last year, is absent, opening the door for a new champion. Michael van Gerwen, a three-time winner, and Gerwyn Price are among the top contenders aiming to capitalize.

Adding the likes of Michael Smith, Peter Wright, and Danny Noppert in the mix, expect fierce battles and potential upsets throughout the weekend. The Grand Prix is not only a showcase for established stars but a proving ground for emerging talents and local heroes.

