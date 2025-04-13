How to watch today's Georgia Tech vs North Carolina College Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Softball game between the Georgia Tech versus the North Carolina, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

After falling flat in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, North Carolina bounced back in dramatic fashion, edging out Georgia Tech 8-7 at Anderson Softball Stadium. With the series now even, the two ACC foes are set to wrap things up on Sunday in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels (31-13, 9-8 ACC) shook off their earlier 8-2 defeat with a resilient showing in game two, clawing their way out of a six-run hole behind a record-setting performance from graduate second baseman Kat Rodriguez.

UNC set the tone early with a smooth 1-2-3 inning on defense before Lexie Roberts opened the scoring by advancing on a wild pitch and crossing home off a single from senior right fielder Alex Coleman. But the Yellow Jackets (26-16, 10-7 ACC) responded with authority, launching a solo homer over center to take a 2-1 edge.

Things unraveled quickly for the Heels in the fourth. Defensive miscues and untimely errors opened the door for Georgia Tech to stretch their lead to 7-1, capped by a three-run shot tucked under the scoreboard. Kenna Raye Dark was pulled after the blast, and sophomore Nikki Harris stepped in to stem the bleeding.

Down but not out, UNC found a spark through sophomore catcher Rayna Blackwell, whose single triggered a much-needed rally. Georgia Tech’s defense crumbled under pressure, allowing Rodriguez to bring three runs home with a scorching liner down the first-base line, trimming the deficit to 7-6.

Rodriguez then etched her name into the record books. Her go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth lifted UNC to an 8-7 lead and set a new single-season program record with 69 RBI. She finished the game with five driven in on two hits and a run scored—cementing herself as the engine behind UNC's comeback.

The Tar Heels held their nerve late, surviving a bases-loaded scare in the fifth and a drawn-out review that denied further insurance runs. But in the end, Rodriguez's bat proved decisive, propelling North Carolina to a gutsy, come-from-behind win.

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina team news, injury reports & key players

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Georgia Tech continues to hold firm in the ACC standings. Heading into this series, the Yellow Jackets took care of business on the road, picking up a 6-3 midweek win over Jacksonville State in Alabama.

The offense was firing early thanks to Eliana Gottlieb, who drove in four runs—including a three-run blast in the opening frame that gave Georgia Tech a quick cushion. Gracyn Tucker and Ella Edgmon chipped in with an RBI apiece to pad the lead, while Addison Leschber turned in a standout performance at the plate, racking up five hits on the night.

In the circle, Sophia Voyles delivered a steady start, going four innings while allowing just two hits and one earned run, striking out four to earn the win and keep the Jackets rolling heading into their conference clash with North Carolina.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

North Carolina finds itself within striking distance in the ACC standings. The Tar Heels are hot on the heels of the Yellow Jackets heading into Sunday's series decider.

UNC added another notch in the win column on Wednesday, edging out East Carolina 7-6 in extra innings at home. After falling behind by four runs in the fifth, the Tar Heels chipped away late. In the sixth, sophomore Rayna Blackwell smacked a double to score Ella Fox, and senior Alex Coleman followed up with an RBI single to bring in Grace Jackson.

Trailing by two in the seventh, UNC pulled even thanks to a fielding error that allowed Skylar Young to score and a wild pitch that brought home Sanaa Thompson. The game-winner came in the eighth when Thompson ripped a double, driving in Reece Outlaw and Kat Rodriguez. Moments later, Rodriguez capped the comeback with a walk-off single in the ninth, plating Grace Jackson for the final blow.

Jenna Raye Dark picked up the win in relief, tossing 4.2 innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs while fanning three.

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Head-to-Head

Historically, the Tar Heels have had the upper hand in this matchup. They lead the all-time series 48-40 and got the better of Georgia Tech the last time the two squared off in Chapel Hill, taking two out of three games and outscoring the Jackets 18-11 across the weekend.