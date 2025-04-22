How to Watch Georgia at Clemson: Live Stream NCAA Baseball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Georgia at Clemson: NCAA Baseball.

Two national powerhouses will face off in a one-game series as the 10th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (33-9, 10-8 SEC) travel to Doug Kingsmore Stadium to take on the No. 2 Clemson Tigers (35-7, 13-5 ACC).

Game Information

When Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time 8:00 PM ET Where Doug Kingsmore Stadium TV Channel ESPN U Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Georgia comes into the interconference game on a slide, having been swept on the road against Vanderbilt in their last series. They’re still one of the best power hitting teams in all of Division 1, with 101 home runs (1st in D1) and a .591 slugging percentage (5th). Ryland Zaborowski leads the team in hitting at .398, with 16 home runs and a team-leading 55 runs batted in. Robbie Burnett leads the team with 17 home runs (third in D1) and 12 stolen bases.

Clemson’s strength isn’t the long ball, as they’ve hit just 46 home runs on the season place just 116th in Division 1 with a .451 slugging percentage. Still, the future is very bright for the Tigers, as they are led by freshman second baseman Jarren Purify, who is hitting .319 with a sparking .461 on-base percentage and 21 stolen bases. Sophomore starter Aidan Knaak leads the pitching staff with a 6-0 record and a 3.86 ERA, keeping hitters to a minuscule .195 batting average against.

