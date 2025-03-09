How to watch today's George Mason vs. Saint Joseph NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch George Mason versus St. Joseph NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

For the first time since 2018, Saint Joseph’s will compete for the Atlantic 10 Championship when they face George Mason on Sunday, March 9.

The Hawks have reached their third conference title game since 2013 and aim to become the first team since the 2012-13 squad—also a No. 4 seed—to hoist the championship trophy. Their journey to the final included a hard-fought 53-50 double-overtime victory over No. 5 seed Rhode Island, followed by a thrilling 50-49 buzzer-beating win against top-seeded Richmond.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the George Mason vs. Saint Joseph NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

George Mason vs. Saint Joseph: Date and tip-off time

The Patriots and the Hawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Henrico Sports & Events Center Location Glen Allen, Virginia

How to watch George Mason vs. Saint Joseph on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Patriots and the Hawks on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

George Mason Patriots team news & key performers

George Mason, the No. 2 seed, has outscored its opponents by a staggering 529 points this season, averaging 73.7 points per game (57th in the nation) while holding opponents to 56.7 points per contest (30th in the country).

The Patriots are making history, reaching the Atlantic 10 semifinals for the first time. They secured their spot with an emphatic 87-57 win over No. 10 seed Saint Louis on Friday night at the Henrico Sports and Events Center.

George Mason set the tone early, taking control in the first quarter by going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line and shooting 50% (5-of-10) from the field to build a commanding 21-10 lead. Though Saint Louis briefly cut the deficit to five points after a layup from Peyton Kennedy, the Patriots never wavered. They dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Billikens 12-3 and extending their lead to double digits by halftime, thanks to 40.7% shooting from the field (11-of-27) and a flawless 13-of-13 mark from the free throw line.

Four Patriots scored in double figures, with Harris leading the way with 18 points. Walton and Suarez chipped in 13 points apiece, while Page Greenburg added 12 to round out the balanced offensive effort.

Saint Joseph Hawks news & key performers

Junior forward Laura Ziegler has been a model of consistency, scoring in double figures in 28 of 31 games this season. She currently ranks second in program history with 39 career double-doubles. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Smith has recorded 16 games with at least 15 points and leads the conference in three-point shooting at 43.4% (minimum two makes per game) heading into the tournament.

Ziegler (17.5 PPG) and Smith (14.4 PPG) both rank among the top 10 scorers in the Atlantic 10. Ziegler also leads the league in rebounding (10.6 RPG) and sits fourth in assists per game (4.1). As a team, the Hawks entered the tournament ranked 18th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.30) and 21st in assists per game (17.6). Defensively, they have been a force, allowing just 56.3 points per game—the second-fewest in the conference and 29th in the nation.