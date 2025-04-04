How to watch today's Genoa vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Genoa will take on Udinese in the Serie A at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday.

Udinese are 10th in the standings but have lost two games in a row before this mid-week fixture. They will be hoping to avoid a third defeat and climb up the standings with a win,

Genoa are not too far behind as they are 12th in the standings, five points behind the visitors. They lost their most recent outing against Juventus and will want to bounce back with at least a point at home.

How to watch Genoa vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Genoa vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Patrick Vieira can recall first-choice left-back Aaron Martin, who returns from suspension, while Portuguese forward Vitinha is also back in contention for Friday’s match.

Maxwel Cornet and Junior Messias have resumed partial training but remain doubtful, while Mattia Bani and Honest Ahanor are still sidelined with injuries.

Fabio Miretti and Ruslan Malinovskyi are expected to recover from illness in time to feature.

Udinese team news

Udinese will be without veteran striker Alexis Sánchez, reserve goalkeeper Răzvan Sava, and long-term absentee Isaak Touré.

French forward Florian Thauvin remains doubtful due to a foot injury.

Jordan Zemura picked up a calf injury in training last week and could be sidelined until the end of April.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

