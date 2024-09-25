How to watch today's Galatasaray vs PAOK Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Galatasaray will host PAOK in their first Europa League game of the season at the Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday.
The Turkish giants are on a run of five wins in a row across all competitions and will be confident of picking up another win in this mid-week European fixture. PAOK won't be pushovers though, as they have managed to win six out of their last seven matches across all competitions.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Galatasaray vs PAOK online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Galatasaray vs PAOK kick-off time
|Date:
|September 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Rams Global Stadium
The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Galatasaray team news
Galatasaray will be without their main goalkeeper for the opening matches of the Europa League group stage, as Fernando Muslera was shown a straight red card in the second-leg loss to Young Boys in the Champions League playoff.
Veteran keeper Gunay Guvenc is expected to take over as the starting goalkeeper on Wednesday.
Victor Osimhen is likely to lead the attack again.
Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban
|Defenders:
|Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı
|Midfielders:
|Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas
|Forwards:
|Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın
PAOK team news
As for PAOK, they are likely to miss three players due to injury: Andrija Zivkovic, Antonis Tsiftsis, and Brandon are all expected to be unavailable.
PAOK possible XI: Kotarski; Sastre, Colley, Kedziora, Baba; Camara, Schwab; Despodov, Murg, Taison; Tissoudali.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kotarski, Talichmanidis
|Defenders:
|Näsberg, Koulierakis, Michailidis, Kędziora, Otto, Rahman, Sastre, Thymianis, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Camara, Tsingaras, Konstantelias, Murg, Taison, Vieirinha, Schwab, Ozdoyev, Shoretire, Despodov
|Forwards:
|Chalov, Tissoudali, Samatta, Thomas
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever face-off between Galatasaray and PAOK.