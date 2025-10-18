How to watch today's Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal will continue their Premier League title pursuit on Saturday as they make the short trip across London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date Saturday, October 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 5:30 pm BST / 12:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CET Venue Craven Cottage Location London, England

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST / 12:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CET on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal online in the US - TV channels & live streams

For Marco Silva's Fulham, this campaign feels like another chapter in their steady — if unspectacular — mid-table story. The Cottagers have shown flashes of quality but continue to hover around the Premier League’s comfort zone, never quite threatening the upper echelons. Their recent form paints a frustrating picture: back-to-back 3-1 defeats to Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth, both matches in which they struck first before watching the game slip away, exposing their struggles to close out results.

On the other side, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal arrive with momentum and a clear sense of purpose. After another ambitious summer of spending, the Gunners finally appear to boast the kind of depth and balance required to challenge on all fronts, domestically and in Europe. Sitting top of the table with 16 points from seven matches, Arsenal are showing the consistency and composure of genuine title contenders. Their most recent outing, a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates, served as yet another reminder that this team is built for the long haul and hungry to end their wait for major silverware.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs Arsenal.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo, Peacockand NBC.

Watch and live stream Fulham vs Arsenal worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while JioHotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Fulham vs Arsenal

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Fulham and Arsenal will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

