How to watch today's France Women vs Canada Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The women's football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics continues with hosts France facing defending gold medallists Canada on Sunday.
The hosts managed to escape from their opening game with a 3-2 victory over Colombia but they were given a scare by the South Americans, whilst a faltering Canadian side unconvincingly came from behind to defeat a poor New Zealand side.
France vs Canada kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, July 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
The 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Canada Women will be played at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, France.
It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Sunday, July 28, in the United States (US).
How to watch France vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Canada Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock and UNIVERSO.
Team news & squads
France team news
Coached by former Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Zambia boss Herve Renard, France will have some concerns despite winning their opening game of the tournament against Colombia 3-2.
The French went into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead but the Colombians rallied well to make it 3-2 and then pushed for an equaliser with some excellent openings but nothing was taken and the hosts eventually had a sigh of relief to take home three points.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto leads the line ahead of Eugenie Le Sommer, with Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani manning the flanks.
France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Henry, Geyoro, Bacha; Diani, Katoto, Dali.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud
|Defenders:
|Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy
|Midfielders:
|Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali
|Forwards:
|Le Sommer, Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore
Canada team news
Canada deployed an unconventional back three formation against New Zealand, allowing Gabrielle Carle and Ashley Lawrence to make forays into the attacking third. The defensive trio was anchored by Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, and Jade Rose. Up front, Cloe Lacasse, Nichelle Prince, and Adriana Leon formed a lively attacking trident, but Jordyn Huitema will be eager to stake her claim for a starting berth.
Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lawrence, Awujo, Fleming, Riviere; Huitema, Lacasse, Leon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, D'Angelo
|Defenders:
|Buchanan, Riviere, Lawrence, Rose, Gilles, Carle
|Midfielders:
|Quinn, Grosso, Awujo, Fleming
|Forwards:
|Viens, Lacasse, Huitema, Leon, Prince, Becky
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/12/23
|France W 2-1 Canada W
|Friendly International Women
|03/04/20
|France W 1-0 Canada W
|Tournoi de France Women
|04/10/18
|France W 1-0 Canada W
|Friendly International Women
|08/13/16
|Canada W 1-0 France W
|Olympic Games
|07/24/16
|France W 1-0 Canada W
|Friendly International Women