How to watch today's France U20 vs Saudi Arabia U23 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between France U20 and Saudi Arabia U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France take on Saudi Arabia at Stade Parsemain in the Maurice Revello Tournament (Toulon Tournament) on Tuesday in a highly anticipated group stage match.

France, the tournament hosts, are renowned for their strong youth development and have historically excelled in this competition, claiming 13 titles, most recently in 2022. Their squad is composed of promising talents who have already tasted success at European youth level, with several players coming from the U19 European Championship-winning group. France’s recent form is mixed, but they remain a formidable opponent on home soil.

Saudi Arabia, represented by their U23 team, are slightly older than their French counterparts and arrive with momentum after winning their last two matches. Their squad is experienced and well-organized, but they will be tested by the technical and tactical quality of the French side.

France U20 vs Saudi Arabia U23 kick-off time

The match will be played at Stade Parsemain on Tuesday, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

France U20 team news

France’s squad is expected to feature talented players likeIbrahim Mbaye, who is a Champions League winner with PSG.

With no injured absentees, France are clear favorites, especially given their home advantage and superior youth pedigree.

Saudi Arabia U23 team news

Saudi Arabia have no injury concerns ahead of their opening game of the tournament. They are not the favourites to win this contest, but they will be hoping to cause a massive upset.

The Saudis have shown improvement in recent regional tournaments and performed creditably in last year’s Toulon Tournament, where they collected six points and only lost to Panama on penalties in the playoff for seventh place.

