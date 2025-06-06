How to watch today's France U20 vs Mali U20 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between France U20 and Mali U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France U20 will face Mali U20 in their second group stage match at the 2025 Maurice Revello Tournament (Toulon Tournament) on Friday at Parc des Sports in Avignon. Both teams are looking to build momentum after mixed starts to the tournament.

France began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. This result puts France near the top of Group A and in a strong position to advance, especially as they are tournament hosts and have a tradition of success at this level.

Mali, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Panama in their opener. Mali’s squad is known for its physicality and defensive organization, but they struggled to contain Panama’s attack in key moments.

This fixture is crucial for both teams’ hopes of progressing from the group. France will look to secure qualification with another win, while Mali need at least a point to keep their hopes alive after their opening loss. Expect a competitive and high-quality encounter, with France slightly favored to prevail on home soil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France U20 vs Mali U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

France U20 vs Mali U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at Parc des Sports on Friday, with kick-off at 11.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

France U20 team news

Against Saudi, France fell behind early to a goal from Radif but responded strongly in the second half, with Ngoura equalizing from the penalty spot and Zinedine Zidane's son Elyaz Zidane scoring the winner.

They have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this second group game.

Mali U20 team news

Despite a promising start and a squad featuring several European-based players in the opener, Mali conceded a penalty converted by Gustavo Herrera and then a second goal just after halftime.

They managed a late consolation when Manchester United’s Sékou Koné set up Wilson Samaké for a headed goal in the 90th minute, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

With no absentees reported ahead of the game, they will be up for a fight against the hosts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FRA Last 2 matches MAL 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Mali U20 2 - 3 France U20

France U20 2 - 0 Mali U20 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links