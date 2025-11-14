How to watch today's France U17 vs Colombia U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

France and Colombia collide in the Round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in what promises to be a fascinating tactical chess match.

Les Bleus come into the knockouts after a turbulent group campaign, kicking things off with a tidy 2-0 victory over Chile, stumbling through a goalless stalemate with Canada, and then getting stunned 1-0 by Uganda. Now, the French youngsters will be desperate to rediscover their spark in the final third.

Colombia, on the other hand, arrive unbeaten. They held their own against both Germany and El Salvador before wrapping up the group stage with a composed 2-0 triumph over North Korea. With both squads boasting plenty of technical polish and defensive discipline, this matchup has all the makings of one of the most compelling Round of 32 showdowns in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France U17 vs Colombia U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between France U17 and Colombia U17 will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, UNIVERSO and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

France U17 vs Colombia U17 kick-off time

The match between France U17 and Colombia U17 will be played at Aspire Zone - Pitch 1, Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Friday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

France U17 team news

Just like his counterpart Bernard Diomede, coach Jean-Luc Rouxel has had to navigate this U-17 World Cup without several key names. With both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in full swing, a number of clubs chose to keep hold of their rising talents rather than release them for national-team duty in Qatar.

Nantes understandably held on to Tylel Tati, who has cemented himself as a starting centre-back for Les Canaris. PSG followed the same path with Ibrahim Mbaye, a youngster the club needs as they juggle multiple competitions. Saint-Etienne breakout star Djylian N'Guessan was also kept back, meaning he, too, did not make the trip to the Middle East.

Even so, the squad Rouxel does have has risen to the challenge. Metz prospect Believe Munongo and Troyes talent Christ Batola have both made their presence felt, with the latter grabbing the spotlight in France's opening match. Batola struck a gorgeous free-kick to break the deadlock in the 2-0 win over Chile, before Lyon winger Remi Himbert sealed the victory after halftime.

So far, those remain the only goals Les Bleuets have put on the board in Qatar. A cagey 0-0 draw with Canada followed, before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uganda, a match decided by a single James Bogere strike. Remarkably, the group ended with all four teams locked on four points. France snatched top spot thanks to their +1 goal differential, with Canada also advancing courtesy of an even goal difference.

Colombia U17 team news

Freddy Hurtado's side is built almost entirely from domestic talent, with just one exception. The only player based abroad is Deivi Quinones, the No. 10 who plies his trade with LDU Quito in Ecuador.

Another name to keep an eye on is Santiago Londono, who bagged five goals during the South American U-17 Championship. Colombia made a strong run in that tournament, which doubled as World Cup qualifying, but ultimately fell short, losing the final to Brazil in a tense penalty shootout.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links