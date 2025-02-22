How to Watch Fr8 208 Race: Live Stream NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Fr8 208 Race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Kyle Busch looks to defend his Fr8 208 victory as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the 2025 season.

Race Details

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 pm PT Venue Atlanta Motor Speedway Location Hampton, GA TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Key Storylines

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch returns to Spire Motorsports for a five-race campaign in 2025, beginning with this weekend's Fr8 208. The 39-year-old veteran, who holds the record for most wins in Truck Series history, earned two victories for Spire Motorsports in 2024, including last year's Fr8 208.

Entry List Highlights

A total of 33 trucks are entered for the 36 available spots in the field. Notable entries include:

Kyle Busch in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports

Defending series champion Ty Majeski in the No. 98 ThorSport Racing truck

Actor Frankie Muniz piloting the No. 33 for Reaume Brothers Racing

Michael McDowell making a start in the No. 07 Spire Motorsports entry

The Fr8 208 serves as part of an exciting doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 following later in the day.

