How to Watch Focused Health 250: Live Stream NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is gearing up for an exciting weekend at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, with the Focused Health 250 set to take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This 156-mile race, consisting of 65 laps around the 2.356-mile road course, marks the third event of the 2025 Xfinity Series season.

Fight Information

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Where Austin, Texas TV Channel CW Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Preview

The entry list for the Focused Health 250 is packed with talent, featuring 41 drivers vying for 38 starting spots. Notable entries include NASCAR Cup Series regulars Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Riley Herbst, and William Byron, who will be piloting the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet that carried Kyle Larson to victory in last year's race.

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has dominated the season so far, with Jesse Love winning at Daytona and Austin Hill taking the checkered flag at Atlanta. Hill, who has yet to win a road course race, is eager to continue RCR's success and potentially secure the team's 100th Xfinity Series victory.

The competition will be fierce, with road course specialists like Connor Zilisch and Sam Mayer also in the mix. Fans can expect an action-packed event as drivers navigate the challenging 17-turn, multi-elevation circuit.

The race weekend kicks off with practice and qualifying sessions on Friday, February 28, setting the stage for Saturday's main event. Coverage of the Focused Health 250 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on The CW, with radio broadcasts available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

