How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers vs the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) will look to breathe life into their playoff hopes when they visit the Florida Panthers (47-31-4) for Game 3 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Facing a 2-0 series deficit, the Lightning are skating on thin ice. A loss on Saturday would leave them in a 3-0 hole, teetering on the edge of a first-round exit. Tampa Bay struggled to generate much offence in Game 2, managing just 19 shots on goal and coming up empty on all five of their power-play opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have flexed their muscles early in the series, outscoring Tampa Bay by a commanding 8-2 margin over the first two games. Florida’s defence and goaltending rose to the occasion in Game 2, keeping the Lightning in check while firing 23 shots of their own in a clinical 3-2 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Panthers vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet in an epic NHL action on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Florida Panthers team news

For Florida, Sam Bennett and Nate Schmidt found the back of the net in Game 2, while Sergei Bobrovsky was rock solid between the pipes, stopping all 19 shots he faced for the shutout. The Panthers' offence has been well-rounded, with five players sharing the team lead at three points each, but it’s Schmidt who’s turned heads with three goals so far. Bobrovsky has been a wall through two games, boasting a perfect 2-0-0 record with a sparkling 1.00 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

On Tampa Bay’s side, Erik Cernak and Ryan McDonagh led the charge in Game 2 with four shots apiece, while Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 21 of 22 shots. However, the offence has yet to find its stride, with six different players tied for the team lead with just one point each. Jake Guentzel has been the most active shooter for the Lightning, recording six shots so far. Vasilevskiy’s playoff numbers have been underwhelming, he’s 0-2-0 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .821 save percentage.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record