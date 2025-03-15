How to Watch Florida at Tennessee: Live Stream College Baseball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Florida at Tennessee College Baseball clash.

It's a battle of top teams as the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (18-0, 1-0 SEC) play host to No. 7 Florida (16-3, 0-1 SEC) in game two of a three-game series between two teams with National Title hopes.

Match Information

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Where Lindsey Nelson Stadium TV Channel SEC Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Florida comes in having their five-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Game one of the series, losing 5-3. Left fielder Blake Cyr had two hits, including a solo homerun, his third of the season. Brody Donay added two hits and two RBI for the Gators, raising his season average to .410, best on the team. Florida is 14-1 against teams with an RPI above 51, but is now just 2-2 against top-25 RPI teams.

Tennessee remains perfect on the season and is in the midst of a long homestand, playing 10 games in a row at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. In Game one of their series against the Gators, they were led by Dean Curley, who had two hits and two runs scored, raising his season average to .356. Nate Snead came on in relief to pitch the final 3.2 innings for a long save, his second of the season, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Levi Clark continues to lead the team with a .467 batting average.

The Gators and Volunteers will play one more game in the series, on Sunday, March 16th, for their final meeting of the regular season.

