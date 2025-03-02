How to Watch Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Live Stream IndyCar Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg IndyCar Racing.

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series is set to kick off with the highly anticipated Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2. This exciting street circuit event marks the beginning of a new season filled with promise and intense competition.

Race Information

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Where St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel FOX Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Preview

The 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street course incorporates downtown St. Petersburg streets and a section of Albert Whitted Airport's runway, creating a unique challenge for drivers. The long frontstretch leads into a tight right-hander at Turn 1, followed by a quick left-hand turn – a section that has been the site of numerous incidents in past years.

All eyes will be on defending series champion Alex Palou as he begins his quest for a historic third consecutive title. Palou's impressive 2023 campaign saw him clinch the championship before the final race, a feat not accomplished since Dan Wheldon in 2005. However, Palou has yet to secure a victory in St. Petersburg, with his best finish being second place in 2022.

The field of 27 car-and-driver combinations promises fierce competition. Key challengers to watch include Palou's teammate Scott Dixon, Team Penske's trio of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden, as well as Andretti Global's Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood.

Last year's race winner, Pato O'Ward, will be looking to defend his title after being awarded the victory following Josef Newgarden's controversial disqualification in 2024. The incident, which involved illegal software manipulation by Team Penske, sent shockwaves through the IndyCar community and adds an extra layer of intrigue to this year's event.

