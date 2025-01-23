How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Lyon Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will take on Lyon in the Europa League at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Fenerbahce may be 22nd in the standings, but their recent form has been excellent. They have won four games in a row and will be hopeful of winning their fifth.

Having won four out of their first six matches, Lyon are fourth in the table but are winless in their last three outings. This difference in form should make this an interesting clash.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Fenerbahce vs Lyon kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The match will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce remains without Dutch youngster Jayden Oosterwolde, who has been sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is also unavailable as he continues to recover from another injury setback.

Lyon team news

For Lyon, Alexandre Lacazette is expected to miss Thursday’s match after sitting out against Toulouse last weekend.

However, Nicolas Tagliafico, who passed a late fitness test on Saturday, is likely to retain his place at left-back.

