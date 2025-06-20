How to Watch Explore the Pocono Mountains 250: Live Stream NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Explore the Pocono Mountains 250: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series visits iconic Pocono Raceway this Saturday, June 21, for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250. The event, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, features the unique 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle,” renowned for its three distinct corners and challenging layout.

Event Information

When Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time 3:30 PM ET Where Pocono Raceway TV Channel CW Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Chase Elliott, a notable addition to this year’s entry list, will pilot the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in his second Xfinity Series start of 2025. Elliott’s previous Xfinity outings at Pocono resulted in finishes of second and third, and he brings a wealth of experience from the Cup Series, including a win at Pocono in 2022 after post-race disqualifications.

Series regulars to watch include Justin Allgaier, who leads the 2025 Xfinity Series standings with 587 points, three wins, and ten top-10 finishes. Austin Hill follows closely with 533 points and three wins, maintaining consistent performance throughout the season. Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, and Connor Zilisch round out the top five in points, each demonstrating strong form in recent races.

Live stream Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.